Trump’s VP pick JD Vance thought he was gay when he was a kid

J. D. Vance speaking with attendees at the 2021 Southwest Regional Conference hosted by Turning Point USA at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

Anti-LGBTQ+ Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), the man former President Donald Trump recently selected as his vice presidential running mate, once told his grandmother that he thought that he might be gay, according to his 2016 autobiography Hillbilly Elegy. She convinced him he wasn’t gay by asking him if he wanted to “suck d**ks.” He is now married to a woman.

“I’ll never forget the time I convinced myself that I was gay. I was eight or nine, maybe younger, and I stumbled upon a broadcast by some fire-and-brimstone preacher. The man spoke about the evils of homosexuals, how they had infiltrated our society, and how they were all destined for hell absent some serious repenting,” he wrote in his book. “At the time, the only thing I knew about gay men was that they preferred men to women. This described me perfectly: I disliked girls, and my best friend in the world was my buddy Bill. Oh no, I’m going to hell.”

When he told his grandmother about his worries, she said…

