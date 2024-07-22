Rachel Maddow: Donald Trump’s decision to run with JD Vance will cost him the election

By
Gay Today
July 22, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

J. D. Vance speaking with attendees at the 2021 Southwest Regional Conference
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

Just a week ago, Donald Trump announced that he had picked Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his running mate. Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced that he dropped out of the 2024 presidential election.

Now, out MSNBC host Rachel Maddow says that that made Trump’s choice of Vance backfire on him.

Trump wanted Vance “for governing, not campaigning,” Maddow argued last night. “They picked J.D. Vance because they thought they had this election in the bag, and Joe Biden did this today, and now it is an absolutely different ball game.”

Maddow said that Vance brings nothing of value to the GOP ticket. Maddow said that Trump was “going to win Ohio anyway,” and often a running mate is picked to help secure a swing state. Vance also doesn’t represent…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Rachel Maddow: Donald Trump’s decision to run with JD Vance will cost him the election

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today