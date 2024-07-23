Elon Musk claims his trans daughter is dead because she transitioned

July 23, 2024

Transphobic billionaire Elon Musk recently said his transgender daughter was “killed” by the “woke mind virus,” which he vowed to “destroy.” Musk made his comments In a now-viral interview with fringe right-wing psychologist Jordan Peterson,.

“I lost my son. They call it deadnaming for a reason. The reason it’s called deadnaming is because your son is dead. My son [Vivian] is dead,” he said while deadnaming his daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson. “I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we’re making some progress.”

Musk claimed he was “tricked” into supporting Vivian’s transition, saying that…

