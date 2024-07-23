Florida is denying trans people updated birth certificates in defiance of its own laws

By
Gay Today
July 23, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Governor Ron DeSantis speaking in the spin room following the CNN Republican Presidential Debate
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

While Republican lawmakers have repeatedly failed to pass legislation to prevent transgender people from updating their birth certificates to reflect their gender identity, the state has nonetheless been denying requests from both trans adults and minors to do so for the past year.

According to The 19th, since last year, trans minors and adults in the state have received letters from the Florida Department of Health’s Bureau of Vital Statistics denying their requests for amended birth certificates even when all their other government-issued ID documents reflect their gender identity and despite the fact that they have provided documentation of their gender transition that has previously been accepted.

In one March 2024 letter reviewed by the outlet, the agency said that documentary evidence provided by the applicant “does not…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Florida is denying trans people updated birth certificates in defiance of its own laws

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today