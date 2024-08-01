Pete Buttigieg’s donors are rallying for him to be Kamala Harris’ running mate

Politics

A close-knit group of donors to out Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign is rallying to get him on the Democratic presidential ticket with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The group of wealthy Democrats, many of them LGBTQ+, have been working behind the scenes since hours after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race to convince people close to Harris that Buttigieg would make a great VP, according to reporting in The New York Times.

And Buttigieg is open to the possibility.

A day after Biden’s exit, Buttigieg convened a Zoom meeting of past donors to talk about how they could help Harris’s candidacy, and, according to three participants, Buttigieg was candid about his interest in being veep.

The call set donors in motion, reaching out to contacts and singing Buttigieg’s praises.

The same group of benefactors, or “investors” as Buttigieg has called them, has been…

