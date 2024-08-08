Life’s a Beach: A Gay at the Nude Beach

Recently I published a list of my favorite gay nude beaches in North America. This was so popular that I decided to return to the topic at hand. Clothing-optional beaches are more popular now than ever before, and not just among gay men. They allow us to enjoy the seaside without having to worry about the length, style or popularity of our swimsuits. In my opinion, knee-length cargo shorts worn by most American men are hideous and an indication of the sexual double standard that still prevails in our society. I am more fortunate than most in that Haulover Beach is only 40 minutes away, easily accessible, and condoned by the local authorities. Haulover Beach is also blessed by the fact that the warm South Florida climate allows it to be open and functional year-round, which is something that cannot be said for those in colder climates.

Like “textile” beaches, clothing-optional beaches attract all kinds of people; and those who expect a parade of models will be disappointed. The gay section of Haulover attracts all types of people, from twinkies and musclemen to bears, seniors and guys who look like Jesse Monteagudo. On any sunny Sunday, Haulover Beach is one big party and, like any party, it’s bound to attract a pooper or two. A few years ago South Florida Free Beaches/Florida Naturist Association, a group whose “mission is to secure the establishment and protection of public clothing-optional beaches, park and recreation areas, and to promote the concept and ideals of Naturism,” posted on its web site (www.sffb.com) a list of “Naturist Beach Etiquette,” a “few simple rules of common courtesy [to] ensure that everyone’s visit to the beach will be an enjoyable and memorable one.”

  1. Respect our non-naturist neighbors. A swimsuit or appropriate clothing must be worn outside of posted clothing-optional areas. The Naturist beach itself is clothing-optional; nudity is not required, and those who choose to wear swimsuits are welcome, as long as their behavior otherwise meets accepted standards.
  1. Respect others’ privacy. Sit at a comfortable distance from others. Respect your neighbor’s space. Looking is normal, but staring is rude and unacceptable behavior. Lewd or derogatory comments are immature and unwelcome. Keep music volume low.
  1. No sexual activity is allowed. Our community of responsible naturist beach users has zero tolerance for lewd behavior. South Florida Free Beaches supports the arrest and prosecution of all sexual offenders. Florida Statute 800.03 forbids any public lewd or lascivious activity under any circumstances; FS 800.04 calls for felony penalties of up to 30 years in jail for sexual offences committed upon – or in the view of – minors.
  1. Ask first! Practice common courtesy, and ask the consent of your subjects before taking any photos. Minors should never be photographed without the express consent of parents. Commercial photography requires a county permit and a signed release from all subjects. All photography must be without lewd content.
  1. Keep It Clean & Pristine. Don’t litter. Keep the beach clean – pick up stray litter you find. Glass containers are not allowed on the beach. Smokers, cigarette butts do not belong in the sea or on the sand, dispose of them properly. Stay out of the dunes and other environmentally sensitive areas.
  1. Do your part as a good citizen to keep the beach safe and secure for all. Don’t tolerate inappropriate behavior, but report it to the SFFB Beach Ambassadors, the Lifeguards, or the Police at once.

Naturists have enough problems preserving the few clothing-optional beaches that we have without having to worry about a few bad apples. Though naturist groups try to convince the world that nudists have family values like everyone else, most Americans still view nudists as weird if not perverted. Time and again, the authorities have used public sex as an excuse to crack down on nude beaches. Though I like sex as much as anyone, for political reasons I support the naturist groups on this issue, as long as the laws are equally enforced. Have a good time at the nude beach, but remember: “Sex on the Beach” should only be a drink.

By Jesse Monteagudo

Jesse Monteagudo is a freelance writer and South Florida resident since 1964. Share your own experiences with him at jessemonteagudo@comcast.net.

