GOP chair called LGBTQ+ people “groomers” & for Pride flag burnings. He got what he deserved.

Gay Today
Colorado State Representative Dave Williams at the 2022 Hazlitt Summit
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

Dave Williams, a former state representative who was elected to lead the Colorado Republican Party last year, has been voted out by his party members for attacking fellow Republicans and posting homophobic statements.

Williams was voted out on Saturday, two months after dozens of state Republican Party members signed a petition to hold the vote. Michael J. Allen, a Republican district attorney in Colorado Springs, told the told the New York Times that about 88% of the 182 or so eligible members voted for the motion at the Saturday meeting to remove him.

“There has been an open revolt to his leadership of the party across the state,” Allen also said, adding, “It has been an accumulation of things at the expense of party unity and real electoral progress.”

Williams has called LGBTQ+ people “evil” and “woke creeps,” He also wrote that all Pride flags should be burned, saying, “We…

Williams has called LGBTQ+ people "evil" and "woke creeps," He also wrote that all Pride flags should be burned, saying, "We…

