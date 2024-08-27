GOP lawmaker falsely accused drag queens of pedophilia. Now he has to pay $200K.

By
Gay Today
August 27, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

New Hampshire State Rep. David Love
Photo: Screenshot GraniteGrok

A Republican state representative in New Hampshire has been ordered to pay two drag queens he defamed $100,000 each and publicly apologize for calling them pedophiles.

State Rep. David Love (R) settled with the drag queens, Robert Champion and Michael McMahon, after a two-year court fight following Love’s accusation that both men had inappropriate relationships with children.

As part of the settlement, Love was forced to admit that his claims were “completely false.”

The plaintiffs filed suit after Love made the accusations in February 2022 while introducing a bill that would mandate library employees and volunteers obtain criminal background checks. Both Champion and McMahon had participated in…

Read full story, and more, from Source: GOP lawmaker falsely accused drag queens of pedophilia. Now he has to pay $200K.

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today