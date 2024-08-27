Pete Buttigieg smartly explains why he appears on Fox News so often

Pete Buttigieg talking to PBS News Hour reporters at the Democratic National Convention
Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently explained why he regularly appears on Fox News, the right-wing media outlet, even though it is anti-LGBTQ+ and very pro-Republican. Buttigieg has appeared on the network so frequently that at the start of his speech at the Democratic National Convention last week, he joked, “I’m Pete Buttigieg, and you might recognize me from Fox News.”

“The reason I do it is because I think it’s important … to meet people where they are, and recognize that I can’t be mad at somebody for not embracing our message if they’ve literally never heard it,” Buttigieg said at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics’s Youth Vote Fest on Wednesday when asked about his frequent Fox News appearances. “The more one-sided the news network is, the less likely [its viewers] will have heard [Democratic messages], unless I literally go there and share it. And I think it’s especially true in this election, because I know a lot of folks who watch Fox News and count on Fox News.”

