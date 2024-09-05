Abandoning LGBTQ+ diversity hurts the bottom line, according to new HRC survey

By
Gay Today
September 5, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Chicago Pride Parade with Flags of the Human Rights Campaign
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has criticized companies like Molson Coors, Ford, and others for “abandoning their values and backtracking from commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)” following right-wing pressure campaigns.

The HRC concurrently released new survey data showing that rollbacks on DEI from large corporations in recent years are wildly unpopular with LGBTQ+ individuals and alienating many consumers. This data comes in response to far-right activist and conspiracy theorist Robby Starbuck allegedly causing numerous prominent companies — including Ford, Lowe’s, and Harley-Davidson — to significantly scale back their DEI efforts via public pressure campaigns. Starbuck, who reportedly believes that chemicals in tap water are turning kids…

