Pete Buttigieg questions Trump’s mental fitness after “incoherent” childcare rant

September 12, 2024

Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is blasting former President Donald Trump’s policies and his mental fitness after Trump’s recent “incoherent rant” about lowering childcare costs.

“When Donald Trump was asked about child care the other day, it wasn’t clear whether he even understood the question,” Buttigieg told anchorperson Dana Bash on the Sunday installment of CNN’s State of The Union.

In Trump’s incoherent two-minute response delivered at the Economic Club of New York last Thursday, he said he would raise tariffs on international goods entering the United States. He didn’t say how the revenue from the tariffs would help lower childcare costs. Numerous economic experts have since noted that tariffs usually raise the cost of everyday items, essentially forcing U.S. citizens to pay for them.

Even the female club board member who asked Trump the question, Reshma Saujani, said his response…

