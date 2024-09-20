Hate preacher says Christians must “seize power” or face “gay globalism”

Photo: Right Response Ministries

Hate preacher Joel Webbon is calling on his Christian nationalist brethren to “seize power” across “political, cultural, academic” spheres in the United States and wield it “ruthlessly.”

The alternative “will be a globohomo gay globalism,” Webbon says.

In his latest mockery of true Christian values, the pastor at Covenant Bible Church in Texas and founder of the far-wing propaganda organ Right Response Ministries said that a Christian nationalist theocracy is the only hope for America. Additionally, “the wicked” would benefit from the imposition of a theocracy’s “iron will” on society, he claimed. Webbon’s right-wing wingmen, Wesley Todd and Michael Belch, joined the hate preacher for a discussion of…

