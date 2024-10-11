Pete Buttigieg talks fighting hurricane misinformation: “It can make a life or death difference”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appearing on Fox News
Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has refuted disinformation and detailed his department’s efforts amid the two back-to-back hurricanes, Helene and Milton, that have recently slammed southeastern states.

Speaking with MSNBC anchorwoman Nicolle Wallace on Dateline White House, Buttigieg said hundreds of personnel from the Department of Transportation are in the affected states, helping ensure that highway interstate evacuation routes remain clear and that camera drones survey the damage to ensure that assistance reaches the most devastated areas first.

Addressing widespread disinformation being spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies, Buttigieg said, “We’ve never seen anything like we have at this level.”

“It is so important right now to turn to trusted sources of information,” he added, “and not be listening to some guy on the internet because it can make a life or death difference in the context of a disaster.”

During the conversation, Buttigieg mentioned how he recently spoke with Elon Musk, the transphobic billionaire owner of X, who alleged that the government…

