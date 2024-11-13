Donald Trump wants to dim trans people’s light. We can’t let him.

Growing up Black and trans in Detroit meant that I saw a lot of hardship, but for a long time, I had no idea my experience had a name. It wasn’t until I met my wife that I found out what it meant to be trans. It took even longer for me to realize that I was actually a guy forcing himself to live as a woman.

As a kid, I was bullied for not acting like a typical girl my age, but I loved studying American history. It was my best subject in the eighth grade. I learned that even with atrocities like slavery and the prevalence of racism, the Founding Fathers wrote the United States Constitution with the mind that it is a living document and can be changed to fit the needs of the nation.

All my life, I’ve known Michigan to lean Democratic. When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, I had just returned to my home state from Oklahoma City. I was so disgusted that people voted for him over Hillary Clinton. My wife and I made it through that first presidency because Donald Trump was limited in what he could do. But he still…

