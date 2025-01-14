LGBTQ+ equality is the only thing that improved under Joe Biden according to Americans

A new poll from Gallup shows that LGBTQ+ rights is the only policy area in which more Americans believe progress has been made than believe progress has been lost.

The poll asked people whether they believe that the U.S. “made progress, stood still, or lost ground” on various issues – including taxes, education, and healthcare – in the last four years since President Joe Biden took office. For 17 of the 18 topics Gallup asked about, people responded that the country has “lost ground.”

The last, though, was “Situation for gay, lesbian, transgender people.” Thirty-nine percent of Americans believe that the country has made progress here while only 23% believe that the country lost ground.

