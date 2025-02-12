Kansas governor vetoes ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D)
Kansas’s Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors. Her state’s Republican-led legislature will try to override her veto, but it’s unclear whether they’ll succeed since they’ll failed to override her veto on a similar bill last May.

Senate Bill 63 would prohibit health care providers from rendering gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and encouragement to socially transition (through pronouns and clothing) — even though such care is considered safe, effective, and essential by most major medical associations.

The bill would force trans minors receiving such care to de-transition. It would also deny state funding to…

