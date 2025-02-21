Winter Party Festival 2025 returns to Miami Beach, championing LGBTQ+ joy & resistance

By
Gay Today
February 21, 2025Posted in: Entertainment, Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People

Photo Courtesy of Lauren Morell

The beats will be louder, the crowds bigger, and the message clearer than ever as the National LGBTQ Task Force’s Winter Party Festival returns to Miami Beach for its 32nd annual celebration from February 26 to March 4.

With this year’s theme, “Dance is Revolution,” the internationally recognized event will again fuse high-energy music, vibrant community engagement, and a powerful commitment to LGBTQ+ advocacy.

“Dance has been more than just a movement,” said festival co-chair Jason Hellinger. “It has been a form of resistance, liberation and social change. Our community has long used dance as a way to break down barriers, challenge norms and create spaces where we can truly be ourselves. This year’s festival honors that legacy and reminds us all that when we dance together, we become part of something bigger than ourselves.”

This year’s Winter Party Festival will welcome more than 10,000 attendees from around the world, with a lineup of over a dozen events spanning 10 of Miami’s most iconic venues…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Winter Party Festival 2025 returns to Miami Beach, championing LGBTQ+ joy & resistance

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today