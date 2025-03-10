Pete Buttigieg met with Chuck Schumer to discuss Senate run as he seriously considers position

Pete Buttigieg
Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appears to be seriously considering a Senate run in 2026 after he reportedly met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to discuss his possible campaign.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) is the current senior U.S. senator from Michigan. Peters announced in late January that he would not be seeking reelection, and speculation immediately started about whether Buttigieg would run in that election. Buttigieg lives in Traverse City, Michigan – the hometown of his husband, author Chasten Buttigieg – after the couple bought a home there for their family in 2020.

The governor’s mansion in the Great Lakes State will also be up in an open election in 2026 because the current governor, Gretchen Whitmer (D), is term-limited. While local Democrats have reportedly tried to get Buttigieg to run for the position, it appears that his sights are set on the Senate.

Politico reports that two people familiar with Buttigieg’s and Schumer’s meeting said that they discussed his potential Senate bid in 2026. Five unnamed sources, though, said that Buttigieg…

