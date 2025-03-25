Trump cuts dozens of studies on LGBTQ+ health calling them “often unscientific”

Gay Today
Scores of science grants focused on members of the LGBTQ+ community have been canceled in the wake of President Trump‘s executive orders stripping DEI and “gender ideology” from the federal government.

The surge of cancellations hit researchers focused on LGBTQ+ health over the last several weeks, the AP reports, in a drive to stamp out what the Trump administration calls ideologically driven science.

At least 68 grants to 46 institutions were terminated last week alone, according to a government website. Much of the nearly $40 million in money awarded to researchers and institutions was already spent, but the cancellations foreclose the possibility of continuing research for long-term studies.

Many of the grants were awarded through the…

