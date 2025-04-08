“RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens have 5 tips for getting started in drag

RuPaul with All Stars 7 Contestants at LA DragCon 2022
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

For every action, there’s a reaction.

For slack-jawed Americans witnessing the White House’s slew of assaults on freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, the arts, LGBTQ+ rights, and trans identity, one might be: I’m gonna get myself into some drag. It’s a great way to get out there and meet people.

Here are five pieces of advice from those who know the drag beat best.

Know Yourself

“Figure out who you are,” says Alaska Thunderfuck, winner of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. “Figure out who you are, and what you like, not just like what is trending right now. That’s important. That just comes down to your vision for yourself.”

“If you’re going to start drag, the place you start is with yourself,” says drag impresario RuPaul, creator of her eponymous show. “Who are you? What’s your objective with this? Why do you want to do this? You know, drag doesn’t…

