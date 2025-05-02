Robert De Niro needed just 8 words to perfectly express why he supports his trans daughter

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro had a heartwarming reaction to his daughter, Airyn De Niro, coming out publicly as trans earlier this week.

In a statement released to multiple news outlets, Robert De Niro declared that he loved and supported Airyn De Niro before she came out and that nothing has changed.

“I love and support Airyn as my daughter,” he said, before boiling down the current backlash to trans people’s existence in the simplest of terms: “I don’t know what the big deal is.”

