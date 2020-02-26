Wilton Manors mayor dies suddenly aged 41

The Mayor of Wilton Manors, Justin Flippen, died suddenly yesterday. He was 41.

Flippen was driving to Tuesday evening’s City Commission meeting when he became ill. He was rushed to hospital, where he passed away, according to officials. Early reports suggested he’d suffered a massive heart attack. Today, Police Chief Paul O’Connell, after consultation with the Chief Medical Examiner, said the cause of death was a brain aneurysm.

“We are very sad. Our hearts go out to Justin’s family and friends,” the Wilton Manors city officials said in a statement. “This is a horrible loss for our community.”

Flippen was elected mayor in 2018. It was a landmark election year for the South Florida city as all its elected city officials were LGBTQ. After Palm Springs, it was only the second US city to report an all-LGBTQ elected commission.

His sudden death has shocked the Wilton Manors community.

“Like all of us who knew him, I am devastated by the news of Justin Flippen’s passing,” tweeted Broward & Palm Beach Rep. Ted Deutch. “Justin was a fine public servant, a wonderful person, and a dear friend. My thoughts are with his family as we all mourn this tragic loss. May Justin rest in peace.”

