Alabama state senator demands punishment over LGBTQ+ history lecture

By
Gay Today
January 15, 2024Posted in: Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Lawmaker who failed to cancel a gay history lecture is looking for revenge.

Alabama State Senator Chris Elliot

Over the summer, Republican State Senator Chris Elliot of Alabama learned from colleagues that the Alabama Department of Archives and History was hosting a lunchtime lecture about gay history in the state.

“I’d like to see it canceled,” Elliot texted to the Archives director, Steve Murray. He didn’t give a reason in the message, obtained by Kyle Whitmire at AL.com, other than “concern about this event.”

Murray declined.

Soon after, Elliot introduced a bill in the Alabama Legislature to slash $5M from the Archives’ funding — almost half their budget.

That bill died in a special session devoted to redistricting.

Now Elliot has pre-filed a bill for the 2024 session which would fire the Archives’ Board of Trustees, and replace them with..

Read full story, and more, from Source: Alabama state senator demands punishment over LGBTQ+ history lecture

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today