Tammy Baldwin calls out her GOP opponent’s ads about her partner as homophobic

By
Gay Today
November 5, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

In a tight Senate race in Wisconsin, Republicans are pouring money into GOP nominee Eric Hovde’s campaign for ads targeting incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and her longtime partner.

Asked by CNN whether she believed Hovde is trying to remind voters that the two-term senator is gay, Baldwin replied, “I think he is.”

After a failed strategy trying to compete with Baldwin on the issues, Hovde turned to tactics intended to galvanize his base and move the needle. Polls show they’re having an effect. Baldwin sat on a comfortable lead for most of the race, but Hovde has narrowed her margin to two points, according to the latest polls.

The ads use Baldwin’s longtime partner, Maria Brisbane, who runs the Brisbane Group, a private wealth management division of Morgan Stanley, to call Baldwin’s ethics into question and remind…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Tammy Baldwin calls out her GOP opponent’s ads about her partner as homophobic

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today