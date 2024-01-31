Anti-LGBTQ+ hate pastor gives opening prayer in House of Representatives

By
Gay Today
January 31, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Jack Hibbs said that Satan created the “transgender agenda” and rallied the faithful to support conversion therapy.

Jack Hibbs giving the House’s opening prayer on January 30, 2024
Photo: Screenshot

A Christian pastor with a long history of anti-LGBTQ+ comments was invited to be the guest chaplain of the House of Representatives yesterday.

Rev. Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel in Chino Hills, California, gave the opening prayer at the House yesterday morning. In his prayer, he called the Constitution God’s “great gift to all freedom-loving people” but otherwise stayed away from political topics.

Guest chaplains are recommended by members of Congress and the guest chaplain program is a “wonderful opportunity to affirm pastoral leaders from many different backgrounds,” according to the House Office of the Chaplain. The Office’s website currently doesn’t say who invited Hibbs to be a guest chaplain.

Hibbs is a controversial figure in Christianity because of his extreme antipathy towards LGBTQ+ people. Just last year, he said that..

Read full story, and more, from Source: Anti-LGBTQ+ hate pastor gives opening prayer in House of Representatives

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today