GOP lawmaker calls LGBTQ+ people “pedophiles” & says Pride Month is “child abuse”

By
Gay Today
January 31, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Events, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Oregon State Rep. Dwayne Yunker (R-Grants Pass)
Photo: Oregon State Legislature

The newest member of the Oregon State Legislature says drag queens are pedophiles, children with autism are targeted for “transgenderism,” and “minor attracted persons” are coming for Oregon’s kids.

In a campaign blog post reported by the Oregon Capital Chronicle, newly-appointed Republican state Rep. Dwayne Yunker made the unfounded claims in his bid to unseat former state Rep. Lily Morgan (R), who resigned from the seat Yunker now occupies to become a city manager in the southern Oregon district. Yunker was challenging Morgan, who he accused of not being conservative enough, until she resigned and he was appointed to take her place.

Yunker posted his claims last August, explaining a decision to boycott a Grants Pass City Council meeting that included a proclamation supporting Pride Month honoring “the so-called LGBTQ+ community,” in Yunker’s words.

He titled the post..

Read full story, and more, from Source: GOP lawmaker calls LGBTQ+ people “pedophiles” & says Pride Month is “child abuse”

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today