A teacher’s secret shelf brings banned books to the students who need them most

By
Gay Today
February 8, 2024Posted in: Book Nook, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

A courageous teacher at a public school near Houston, Texas, is bringing banned books to her students via a secret bookshelf in her classroom.

According to NPR, the teacher, whose name was withheld to avoid backlash from far-right groups, began stocking the shelf with banned and challenged books in 2021, after then-Texas Rep. Matt Krause (R) compiled a list of 850 books he wanted to see banned from schools. Most of the books on the list, which Krause sent to the Texas Education Agency and some school district superintendents, dealt with topics around race, racism, and LGBTQ+ identity. Krause claimed the books could “make students feel..

Read full story, and more, from Source: A teacher’s secret shelf brings banned books to the students who need them most

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today