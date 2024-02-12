House GOP has attacked LGBTQ+ people hundreds of times in just the past year

The Congressional Equality Caucus dropped a report detailing all the times Republicans have used their House majority to attack LGBTQ+ rights.

Rep. Mike Johnson (now Speaker) speaking at CPAC
A new report from the Congressional Equality Caucus (CEC) released today outlines the hundreds of attacks on LGBTQ+ equality that have taken place in the House since Republicans established a majority in the chamber last year.

“When Republicans took control of the House last year, they launched an avalanche of attacks against the LGBTQI+ community,” said Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), the chair of the CEC, which was formed in 2008 to advance LGBTQ+ equality. “The House GOP is obsessed with targeting LGBTQI+ people—especially trans kids—because it gives them a little more clout with the most extreme parts of their base.”

The report, entitled “Obsessed: House Republicans’ relentless attacks against the LGBTQI+ community in 2023,” outlines how Republicans have tried to use the levers of power afforded to them in the chamber to take away rights from LGBTQ+ people. The report identified..

