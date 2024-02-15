Georgia legislature advances Don’t Say Trans bill while silencing opponents

By
Gay Today
February 15, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

The bill bans “queer theory” from being taught in grade schools and requires teachers to out trans kids.

A Georgia bill to ban the discussion of some LGBTQ+ topics in schools advanced out of a state senate committee in a hearing where anti-LGBTQ+ advocates – including the rabidly anti-LGBTQ+ Gays Against Groomers – were allowed to speak, but pro-LGBTQ+ advocates were not.

The Georgia Senate Committee on Education and Youth voted 6-3 along party lines to advance S.B. 88, a bill that bans both public and private schools in the state from teaching “gender identity, queer theory, gender ideology, or gender transition.”

Queer theory is a field of post-structuralist critical theory that emerged from academic literary critics in the 1990s that generally challenges the idea that only heterosexual desire is normal. It is not taught in K-12 schools. The bill bizarrely defines “queer theory” as the idea that transgender and nonbinary people can exist.

Democrats called out the Republican leadership in the committee for banning..

Read full story, and more, from Source: Georgia legislature advances Don’t Say Trans bill while silencing opponents

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today