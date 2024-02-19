Finally, the Census Bureau will ask questions about LGBTQ+ people

Gay Today
Buttons and stickers reading “#Will Be Counted”, “Count on Me”, “SF Counts”, and “Count on SF” lie on a table at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, for an event on the 2020 Census and the LGBTQ Community.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After years of pushing by queer activists, the U.S. Census Bureau will finally try including questions about sexual orientation and gender identity for its American Community Survey (ACS) this year.

Currently the ACS, the bureau’s largest survey, only includes questions about same-sex couples who are married or living together. As the Associated Press notes, that only accounts for an estimated one-sixth of the country’s LGBTQ+ population, leaving out transgender people and those who are single or who do not live with their partners.

In September, the Census Bureau requested permission from the administration of President Joe Biden to begin including questions about sexual orientation and gender identity for people ages 15 and older. In a notice published in the Federal Register, the bureau explained that such questions would help determine…

