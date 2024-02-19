Hate preacher says gays should be killed by electric chair because it’s “a little more painful”

By
Gay Today
February 19, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Religion

Photo: Screenshot

Another hate preacher affiliated with the wildly anti-LGBTQ+ New Independent Fundamental Baptist Movement, or New IFB Church, has called for the public execution of gay people.

“That’s what fa**ots deserve, is the death penalty!” railed “Brother” Robert Larson in a sermon at the Bible Believers Baptist Church in Union Gap, WA last week. “And they should do it publicly for everybody to see.”

“Bring back the electric chair!” Larson encouraged to his congregation. It’s “a little more painful” than the alternatives.

Larson asked his flock in Union Gap last week, “What does God say the homos deserve? In Leviticus 20:13, a famous verse, it says, ‘If a man also lie with a man as he lies with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination. They shall surely be put to death. Their blood shall be upon them.’ That’s what f***ots deserve.”

“Every single sodomite, every single homosexual should get the electric chair,” Larson continued. He added, his voice rising, “And they should..

Read full story, and more, from Source: Hate preacher says gays should be killed by electric chair because it’s “a little more painful”

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today