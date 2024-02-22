Greece legalizes marriage equality

ATHENS, GREECE – FEBRUARY 15: LGBT people react as supporters of the bill which legalises same-sex civil marriage gather in front of the Greek parliament
Photo: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Greece has become the first majority-Orthodox country to legalize marriage equality as the Hellenic Parliament voted for a marriage equality bill in a 176-76 vote yesterday. The law also allows same-sex couples to adopt children.

The law will “boldly abolish a serious inequality,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of the center-right New Democracy party. Many members of his party abstained or voted against the bill, but it passed with support from the leftwing parties.

“People who have been invisible will finally be made visible around us, and with them, many children will finally find their rightful place,” the prime minister said during the debate just before the vote. “The reform makes the lives…

