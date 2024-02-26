Republicans are circling the wagons to undo marriage equality & Justice Samuel Alito is leading the herd

President George W. Bush announces his nomination Monday, Oct. 31, 2005, of Philadelphia Appeals Court Judge Samuel A. Alito, Jr., for Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, to replace the retiring Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe in 2022, Clarence Thomas argued in a concurrent opinion the court “should reconsider” its past rulings on contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.

Two years later, momentum seems to be building for the Court to revisit Obergefell, the landmark 2015 case that legalized gay marriage in all 50 states.

Samuel Alito, who’s criticized Obergefell in the past, appears to be leading the charge.

The 73-year-old uber conservative justice brought up the decision’s “danger” this week in response to a Missouri case about people being removed from a jury after voicing objections to same-sex relations. Though the Supreme Court rejected the petition, Alito…

