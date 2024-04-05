Republican who supported “Don’t Say Gay” law sues Pride parade for barring his participation

Florida State Rep. Fabián Basabe (R)
Former reality TV performer-turned-Florida state Rep. Fabián Basabe (R) is threatening to sue Miami Beach Pride if they don’t allow him to ride in their annual parade, which will be held on April 14. When Basabe rode in last year’s parade, attendees booed and heckled him over his support of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and a statewide drag ban.

When Basabe tried to reserve a space in this year’s parade, organizers forbade him from participating. Basabe’s lawsuit accuses parade organizers of violating his First Amendment rights to free speech, but organizers say they can legally decide who to include in their parade and claimed they declined Basabe’s reservation out of security concerns. Supreme Court precedent seems to side with…

