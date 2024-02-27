GOP governor gives curt 6-word reply to proposed UN investigation of state’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws

Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas (R)
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a curt six-word response to media reports of LGBTQ+ advocates asking the United Nations to investigate the “deteriorating human rights situation” for queer people in the state.

“The UN can go pound sand,” Abbott wrote in a post on X published on Sunday. He signed at least seven anti-LGBTQ+ bills into law last year. State Republican lawmakers have introduced at least 141 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation during the most recent legislative term.

In late January, LGBTQ+ advocacy groups filed a petition with the U.N. claiming that the state of Texas has violated international human rights law with its passage of seven anti-LGBTQ+ laws last year.

The letter of allegation – signed by GLAAD, the ACLU of Texas, Equality Texas, the Human Rights Campaign, and the University of Texas at Austin School of Law Human Rights Clinic – was submitted to 17 independent experts, working groups, and special rapporteurs at the U.N. The letter described the actions taken by state officials last year that were hostile…

