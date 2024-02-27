GOP official misgenders trans lawmaker in the middle of state senate session

By
Gay Today
February 27, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Newly-elected Virginia State Senator Danica Roem
Photo: Danica Roem for State Senate

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) misgendered out trans state Sen. Danica Roem (D) as she presided over a session of the Senate of Virginia.

Roem asked Earle-Sears a question during the session yesterday about the exact number of votes needed to pass a bill about prescription drug prices.

“Yes, sir, that would be 32,” Earle-Sears replied. Roem walked out of the chamber, and someone asked Earle-Sears to take a recess.

Earle-Sears initially refused to apologize, and the Senate of Virginia took two recesses to address the situation, according to the Petersburg Progress-Index.

She did eventually apologize to the chamber but didn’t address Roem specifically. She then accused…

Read full story, and more, from Source: GOP official misgenders trans lawmaker in the middle of state senate session

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today