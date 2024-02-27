This tech titan makes gay men feel “invincible” by helping them get free PrEP

Mistr founder Tristan Schukraft
Photo: Mistr

44-year-old Tristan Schukraft recently made gay news when he purchased legendary West Hollywood bar The Abbey, where a portrait of violet-eyed Elizabeth Taylor still hangs memorializing her Sunday tea dance visits as the AIDS epidemic raged across the U.S.

Schukraft has been doing his own work raising awareness and addressing the scourge of HIV. He founded Mistr, a telemedicine platform that provides free online PrEP for anyone with or without insurance, as well as STI testing in all 50 states, DC, and Puerto Rico.

Schukraft thinks zero HIV infections are within our grasp, and says we owe it “to those that lost their lives at the peak of the epidemic” to get there.

I spoke with the self-described “serial entrepreneur and aviation enthusiast” (he’s visited 109 countries) in Puerto Vallarta, where he was enjoying the “perfect time of year.” He was dressed casually in an open shirt. I was wrapped in a hoodie under a ski cap.

TRISTAM SCHUKRAFT: You look cold.

LGBTQ NATION: (laughing) I am cold. Tell me the origin story of Mistr.

I was hearing from friends that…

