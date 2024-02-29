Ghana’s parliament passes bill with 3-year prison sentences for identifying as LGBTQ+

By
Gay Today
February 29, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics, World

Parliament of Ghana
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Ghana’s parliament earlier today passed a bill calling for prison sentences of up to three years in prison for people identifying as LGBTQ+ and up to five years for individuals forming or funding LGBTQ+ groups.

The United Nations and other groups immediately spoke out against the legislation, warning it could lead to increased discrimination and endanger lives. The bill now awaits the signature of Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo to become law.

“We are outraged to hear about the Ghanaian Parliament’s passage of the so-called ‘Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Act’ – a cruel bill that violates the fundamental rights of LGBTQI+ people and allies throughout Ghana,” David Stacy, vice president of government affairs for the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement. “Every single lawmaker who voted to pass this bill is wrongly using their power to strip away the basic humanity of the people they are supposed to represent.”

The bill received the support of…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Ghana’s parliament passes bill with 3-year prison sentences for identifying as LGBTQ+

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today