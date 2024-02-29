Lone Republican kills Arizona ballot measure targeting trans people

By
Gay Today
February 29, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

It was a stunning defeat for the state party.

Arizona state Sen. Ken Bennett opens the session with a prayer on 02/26/2024
Photo: Arizona State Senate webfeed screenshot

Arizona Republicans were left hanging after a single member broke with the party and voted with Democrats against a proposed anti-transgender ballot measure.

While Governor Katie Hobbs (D) had vetoed previous GOP-led attempts to persecute the trans community, Republican legislators attempted an end-run by trying to put the measures on the ballot for the November election. Republicans had hoped the issue would help drive supporters of former President Donald Trump to the polls to bolster turnout for Trump and a critical U.S. Senate race for the seat of unpopular bisexual Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I).

The proposed measures would have forced teachers to misgender students. It would have also banned…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Lone Republican kills Arizona ballot measure targeting trans people

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today