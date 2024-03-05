Judge rules that Christian businesses can refuse to provide full health care for trans employees

March 5, 2024

The judge said that businesses’ “religious beliefs” are more important than trans people’s rights under the ACA.

A federal judge in North Dakota has ruled that a Christian business group does not have to include gender-affirming care in its employee health care plan or provide gender-affirming care for trans folks due to its religious beliefs.

The decision was the result of a case filed by the Christian Employers Alliance (CEA) against the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, both of which interpreted the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County to ban employers from discriminating against trans folks in health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act.

The CEA describes itself as “driven by the purpose of courageously defending the freedoms of Christian business owners.” It claimed that the government’s interpretation of Bostock violates…

