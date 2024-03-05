Ron DeSantis suffers humiliating defeat in his war on “woke” businesses

By
Gay Today
March 5, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R)
Photo: Gage Skidmore – Wikimedia Commons

A federal appeals court ruled unanimously that Florida can’t enforce its new “Stop WOKE Act.” One of Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ (R) most hyped laws, it prohibits businesses from requiring employees attend mandatory diversity and inclusion training.

During his failed presidential bid, DeSantis hyped the “Stop WOKE Act” on the campaign trail. Like his losing attempt to become the Republican candidate, he has been repeatedly stymied from enforcing it.

The court agreed with a lower court’s ruling that the law…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Ron DeSantis suffers humiliating defeat in his war on “woke” businesses

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today