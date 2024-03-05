State Department warns Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill could jeopardize U.S. aid

Gay Today
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra for a state visit to Ghana from March 26 – 29, 2023.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. State Department has warned that Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill could jeopardize aid to the West African nation.

Last week, the Ghanaian Parliament unanimously approved a bill that would increase the country’s existing criminal penalties for homosexuality from three years in prison to five. The “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill” would also make it a crime to identify as LGBTQ+ or as an ally and punish anyone who provides support, advocacy, or funding for LGBTQ+ rights.

Responding to the bill’s February 28 approval, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said Thursday that…

