Anti-LGBTQ+ governor signs bill codifying same-sex marriage in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) of Virginia
Confronted with a newly Democrat-dominated legislature, Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin (R) signed a bill on Friday codifying same-sex marriage in the Commonwealth.

With Youngkin’s signature, the Democratic-sponsored bill ensures same-sex marriage remains legal in Virginia regardless of any change in federal protections.

Marriage licenses must be issued to any two people seeking a “lawful marriage” in Virginia regardless of gender, race or sex, according to the new law. The Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges guaranteed that same personal right nationwide in 2015, but the high court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022 opened the door for the reconsideration of other personal rights.

In a concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that year, Justice Clarence Thomas argued the Supreme Court “should reconsider”…

