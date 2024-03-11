Billie Eilish was the only out nominee to take home an Oscar last night

By
Gay Today
March 11, 2024Posted in: Entertainment, Events, Headlines, Lifestyle, People

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish
Photo: Screenshot

LGBTQ+ Academy Award nominees were few and far between this year, with singer Billie Eilish being the only out performer to take home an Oscar at last night’s star-studded ceremony.

Eilish, who confirmed in an interview with Variety last November that she is “physically attracted to” women, and brother/songwriting partner Finneas O’Connell were up for Best Original Song for their track “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie soundtrack. It was the duo’s second nomination and their second win, following their 2022 win for their song “No Time to Die” from the 2021 James Bond film of the same name. Eilish’s win for “What Was I Made For?” also makes the 22-year-old the youngest person ever to win two Oscars, according to Variety.

Elsewhere in the ceremony, Cillian Murphy, by far the favorite to win Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Oppenheimer, beat out…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Billie Eilish was the only out nominee to take home an Oscar last night

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today