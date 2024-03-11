Libs of TikTok tried to smear Chasten Buttigieg. He wasn’t having it.

By
Gay Today
March 11, 2024Posted in: Book Nook, Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

“This is actually quite simple,” Buttigieg said, explaining why Raichik was wrong.

Chasten Buttigieg
Photo: Screenshot

Chasten Buttigieg had no time for the insults being hurled at him by the viciously anti-LGBTQ+ hate influencer Chaya Raichik.

At a forum hosted by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Buttigieg – husband of out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg – blasted the “many, many adults” who failed Nex Benedict, the trans Oklahoma teen who died a day after three girls attacked them in a high school girls’ bathroom. Buttigieg specifically mentioned Raichik, who was recently appointed to the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Library Media Advisory Committee. The committee decides what public school students in the state are allowed to read.

“Last time I checked, [she] doesn’t live in the state of Oklahoma and doesn’t even hold a degree in library science or education,” he reportedly said. “Placing individuals who have openly attacked LGBTQ+ rights in positions that influence educational policy sends a dangerous message. It undermines the very foundation…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Libs of TikTok tried to smear Chasten Buttigieg. He wasn’t having it.

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today