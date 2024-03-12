Support for marriage equality dips amid the culture wars

By
Gay Today
March 12, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Lifestyle, People, Politics, Religion

Christian nationalism is a driving force behind the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ views.

A new survey by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) shows support for marriage equality has dipped from a high water mark in 2022.

For the first time since PRRI began tracking nationwide support for three key LGBTQ+ rights policies — nondiscrimination protections, religiously-based service refusals, and same-sex marriage — the group found a decline in support for LGBTQ+ rights across all three measures.

In 2023, two-thirds of Americans (67%) registered support for marriage equality, down from 69% in 2022. In 2014, as the case granting marriage equality nationwide made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, 54% of Americans supported same-sex marriage.

While the survey revealed older Americans are less supportive of marriage equality than younger people, support among Gen Z and millennials has dropped…

Read full story, and more, from Source: Support for marriage equality dips amid the culture wars

Share

About Gay Today

Editor of Gay Today