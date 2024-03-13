21 viciously anti-LGBTQ+ bills die in Florida as DeSantis influence wanes

Gay Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Photo: YouTube screenshot

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) dropped out of the presidential primary after running on his record of demonizing the LGBTQ+ community and fighting against “woke” diversity efforts. Now, like DeSantis’ failed campaign, his anti-LGBTQ+ efforts are going down in flames.

21 of the nation’s most vicious bills proposed this year have died after the Florida legislature adjourned for the session. Only one bill that targeted the queer community was passed.

Proposed laws that would have expanded the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law from the classroom into the workplace failed, as did another that would have banned Pride flags from schools and government buildings. Another bill would have required…

