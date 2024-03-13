Most dangerous parts of Florida’s Don’t Say Gay law nullified in “monumental” settlement

Florida has reached a settlement with a cohort of LGBTQ+ rights groups challenging the state’s infamous Parental Rights in Education Act, commonly known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The settlement leaves the law in place but clarifies its language, which critics said was overly vague and could lead to violations of LGBTQ+ teachers’ and students’ constitutional rights.

Signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in 2022, the Don’t Say Gay law initially banned classroom instruction on sexuality and gender identity in grades K–3 but was expanded last year to ban instruction on those topics in all grades. Opponents of the law say its vague language has led to a chilling effect, curtailing any mention of LGBTQ+ people in Florida schools, forcing teachers back into the closet at work, and making it impossible…

