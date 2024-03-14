Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in schools have quadrupled in states with laws targeting the community

March 14, 2024Posted in: Headlines, Health, Lifestyle, People, Politics

Incidents of anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in schools have risen sharply in the U.S. in recent years, more than quadrupling in K–12 schools in states where Republican lawmakers have enacted legislation targeting the community.

The alarming finding comes from report published in the Washington Post this week based on an analysis of FBI data. The Post found that the nationwide average number of reported anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes in schools, including those on college campuses, rose from 108 between 2015–2019 to 232 between 2021–2022, more than doubling. In states that have enacted anti-LGBTQ+ laws, the average tripled.

Even more troubling, in the 28 states where Republicans have passed laws restricting access to gender-affirming care for minors, bans on trans people accessing bathrooms and participating in sports, and “Don’t Say Gay” laws, reported incidents of anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes on K­–12 campuses more than…

