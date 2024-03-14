Nex Benedict’s death ruled a suicide by medical examiner

The transgender high school student died on February 8, a day after a violent altercation with three other students.

Nex Benedict
The Oklahoma state medical examiner’s office has ruled Nex Benedict’s death a suicide.

The 16-year-old Owasso High School sophomore of Choctaw descent died on February 8, a day after a violent altercation with three other students in a school bathroom in which he was reportedly beaten until he blacked out. Benedict, who friends and family say identified as trans and primarily went by he/him pronouns at school, reportedly told his mother, Sue Benedict, that he had been bullied by the three other students because of his gender identity.

Benedict’s death has led to widespread outcry from the LGBTQ+ community and allies, as well as speculation that his death was a direct result of injuries he sustained during the incident in the bathroom at Owasso High School.

But on Wednesday, the Oklahoma state medical examiner’s report on Benedict’s cause of death was made public. The report listed the probable cause of death as…

Editor’s note: This article mentions suicide. If you need to talk to someone now, call the Trans Lifeline at 1-877-565-8860. It’s staffed by trans people, for trans people. The Trevor Project provides a safe, judgment-free place to talk for LGBTQ youth at 1-866-488-7386. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

